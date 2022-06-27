Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 15:38

Protest against US abortion ruling in Cork today

The event is being organised by ROSA Cork and supported by the UCC Feminist Society.
Roisin Burke

A protest against the recent ruling against Roe Vs Wade in the US is taking place on Grand Parade at 6pm on Monday.

Chatting to the Echo Chairperson of the UCC Feminist Society Hayley O’Connell said its something they feel passionate and strongly about.

“When you see a big powerful country doing something that will affect, damage and kill so many people, I think its really important for us all to band together and make it known to our Government that we absolutely won’t go back and something has to be done about this.” 

 The protest is organised for after standard work hours and Ms O’Connell said she hopes people will make it part of their day today to show solidarity with the protest.

“I think it’s an issue that is really important to people. We saw with the repeal movement that people were very willing to get out and do something and also because America is such a big country, I think we sometimes look to them as the standard.

“I could be wrong, but I think a lot of what we have is on the back of what other countries are doing.” 

 The protest is taking place on Monday at 6pm on Grand Parade.

