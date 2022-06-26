Suspended sentence for Cork man who stole keys of father's car and drove away

A 37-year-old man travelled from his home in Fermoy to his father’s house in Midleton where he broke a glass door with a hammer and then drove away in his dad’s Mercedes.

Garda John O’Donovan who investigated the case said, “There was a fractious relationship with his father. On the night he believed he was entitled to it (to take the car).”

37-year-old Simon Jordan who now lives at McDonagh Terrace, Fermoy, County Cork, admitted theft at the premises while trespassing, driving away in a car without permission of the owner and having a hammer for the purpose of committing a burglary. Finally, he admitted driving the car without insurance at MacCurtain Street, Fermoy.

John Devlin defence barrister said “Mr Jordan has some significant mental health issues. He has a diagnosis of schizophrenia. It is being managed well, medically, and he is attending a consultant psychiatrist – he is in regular contact.”

One of the conditions of his bail was that he was to stay from premises where the offences were committed on April 24 2021.

Garda John O’Donovan said that on the night, the accused went to his father’s house, broke in, stole the keys of the Mercedes parked outside and drove away in it. He was seen by gardaí driving around in it the following day.

The accused man got a five-year suspended sentence in 2016 for arson.

Judge Sarah Berkely said that in all the circumstances, a sentence of one year suspended for two years was appropriate.

“I am going to put him under the supervision of the probation services in relation to his health, wellbeing and employment,” Judge Berkeley said.

The suspension on the 2016 sentence could have been revoked but the judge said she was not going to do so.