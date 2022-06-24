Post-mortem to take place after body of a woman recovered in Cork

The body of a woman has been recovered in West Cork this evening.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that Gardaí assisted the Coast Guard and Irish Naval Service during a search operation at Snámh Pier in Bantry.

“The body of a female was recovered from the water and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

“A file will be prepared for the local Coroner in relation to this matter,” the spokesperson continued.

The Echo understands that Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue, Castletownbere RNLI, the LÉ James Joyce and two ribs as well as Castletownbere Coast Guard were all involved in the search operation.

Once the LÉ James Joyce came on scene she was appointed on scene coordinator.

Initially the incident was coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard.

The search operation concluded at around 6:50pm this evening.