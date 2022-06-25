'Days of the priest doing everything are over': Cork parish delegates to discuss challenges 

THE second of two meetings of delegates from parish councils from across the Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross take place tomorrow in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the diocese going into the future.

Fr Tom Hayes, who is parish priest of Enniskeane, told The Echo that with Cork and Ross being geographically the largest diocese in the country, the decision had been made to split the meetings.

Delegates from 26 of the diocese’s 67 parishes attended the first meeting, which took place earlier this month in Rosscarbery.

On Sunday, delegates from the remaining 41 parishes will meet in Rochestown.

Fr Hayes said that with the number of vocations having fallen, the diocese needed to plan for a future where lay parishioners took more of an active role in ministry, and that some of the changes had already been put in place.

“The days of the priest doing everything in a parish are over,” said Fr Hayes.

“These meetings are about creating an awareness for everyone involved and an understanding of the changes that are ahead for parishes.”