Man caught on his backside after trying to break into Cork pub 

A 56-YEAR-OLD burglar attempted to break into a pub in Cork city, but his efforts were in vain, as he ended up on his backside outside the premises.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said of the accused man, David Cronin, “He is a man experienced in burglary, but this was not one of his better ones.

"After spending ten minutes trying to get in he ends up on his backside.”

David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at O’Sho on Barrack Street, Cork, on June 28 2021. He also admitted obstructing Garda Brendan Ryan on the same night.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley gave evidence of the offences at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Shortly before 11 pm on June 28 2021, David Cronin was captured on CCTV smashing a pane of glass and reaching his arm into the storeroom and looking for items inside.

He then went around to the front door and spent some time kicking the door trying to force it open.

In the course of this ill-fated attempted break-in, he caused damage to CCTV at the premises.

Gardaí were alerted to the alarm going off at O’Sho and they attended there to find the 56-year-old. He was arrested and put into a patrol van.

“When the back door of the patrol van was opened he swung his fist at Garda Brendan Ryan, and there was a struggle that went on over several minutes at the back of the patrol van.

“When interviewed later he claimed not to remember any of this due to intoxication, but when he was shown CCTV he accepted responsibility,” Det Sgt Tansley said.

David Cronin had 98 previous convictions including 25 for burglary, seven for robbery, four for assaulting police officers, and three for assault causing harm.

The probation service put him at a high risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor, Donal O’Sullivan, said the defendant had a sad personal history.

Mr O’Sullivan said this attempted break-in was never likely to succeed.

“After ten minutes he quite literally fell on his backside. He got his hand into the premises. That was as far as he got.”

Judge Sarah Berkeley noted from background reports that the accused had a considerable talent for art, and was found to deal respectfully with people when sober.

Judge Berkeley adjourned sentencing until November 21 and requested a psychiatric report and told the accused to obey all directions of the probation service in terms of addiction, education, and employment in the meantime.

“I don’t want to send him into custody. I would like to give him a chance.

This man needs help to address his addiction,” Judge Berkeley said.

Mr O’Sullivan said Cronin’s main addiction was alcohol.