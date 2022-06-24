Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 10:49

Stolen goods found stashed in cemetery after locator application on iPod activated

A Cork man faces sentencing in relation to the theft of the items. 
A man with “a background littered with addiction difficulties” faces sentencing for burgling a house in a case where the stolen goods were found stashed at a cemetery.

A locator application on a stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park – where there is a cemetery.

This area was searched by gardaí and the stolen property was found concealed behind a headstone.

49-year-old Martin Hurley of 190 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork, affirmed a signed plea of guilty to the charge of entering the property at Pope’s Quay to carry out a theft.

Judge Helen Bolye adjourned the case until October 27 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan made the reference to the accused man’s extensive difficulties with addiction.

