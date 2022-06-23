Woman taken to hospital after car entered water outside Cork city 

A woman was rescued from the river Lee and taken to hospital this evening after her car entered the water outside Cork city.

The woman’s car had entered the river at Brown Island, near Carrigtwohill in Co Cork at 5pm on Thursday.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo that gardaí had attended the scene of an incident and a woman in her mid-60s was rescued from the water.

The spokesperson said the woman had been taken to Cork University Hospital, where she was being treated on Thursday evening for non-life-threatening injuries.