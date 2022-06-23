Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 21:02

Woman taken to hospital after car entered water outside Cork city 

The incident happened at around 5pm. 
Woman taken to hospital after car entered water outside Cork city 

A garda spokesperson told The Echo that gardaí had attended the scene of an incident and a woman in her mid-60s was rescued from the water. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

A woman was rescued from the river Lee and taken to hospital this evening after her car entered the water outside Cork city.  

The woman’s car had entered the river at Brown Island, near Carrigtwohill in Co Cork at 5pm on Thursday.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo that gardaí had attended the scene of an incident and a woman in her mid-60s was rescued from the water.

The spokesperson said the woman had been taken to Cork University Hospital, where she was being treated on Thursday evening for non-life-threatening injuries.

More in this section

Plans lodged for more than 700 homes in East Cork Plans lodged for more than 700 homes in East Cork
High stakes for Cork charity selected as finalist for major cash prize High stakes for Cork charity selected as finalist for major cash prize
Law and justice concept Vigilante paedophile hunting group let Monkstown man think he was meeting a child
cork gardaemergency servicescork university hospital
Latest: Fire crews responding to blaze at Cork hotel says focus is on preventing fire from spreading

Latest: Fire crews responding to blaze at Cork hotel says focus is on preventing fire from spreading

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more