High stakes for Cork charity selected as finalist for major cash prize

A Cork charity is one of five finalists being considered for a €10,000 prize from the National Lottery Good Causes Awards as well as being one of 35 chosen organisations in the running for a whopping €25,000.

The Rainbow Club in Cork is a lifeline to families, children, young teens, and adults living with Autism.

Their aim is to help, support and teach people about Autism, the challenges it brings to the child and family and how to live every day with it.

Funding from the HSE National Lottery grant scheme enabled them to set up a ‘Gamer Café’ for children and teens with ASD, which subsequently has improved the quality of life for 60 children, teens and their families.

The Rainbow Club is up against four other initiatives from around the country including, Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association, Kerry, Down Syndrome Limerick Youth Club, Limerick, Foróige Connect, Mayo and South Dublin Taekwondo CLG, Dublin.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The Rainbow Club Cork will contest in the Youth category of the Good Causes Awards final.

The National Lottery today announced the 35 national finalists for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022. Sonya Lennon (left) Chair of this year’s judging panel, pictured at the announcement along with Gráinne Seoige, who will host the Awards ceremony later this year. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories: Arts & Culture, Community, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Irish language, Sport and Youth.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday October 1 in the Kilashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

Gráinne Seoige, who will host the awards for the third consecutive year, said: “I am looking forward to meeting this year’s fantastic finalists in person. Hearing stories of triumph, strength and endurance have stood out as highlights from my previous two experiences of presenting the Awards and I am certain that this year will be no different.

"Seeing how communities from all over Ireland help and look out for each other is a truly inspiring part of the night and one that I am looking forward to playing a part in.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.