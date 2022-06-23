Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 10:43

Weather set to change as rain warning issued for Cork

The warning is valid from Friday 12pm to Saturday 12pm.
Weather set to change as rain warning issued for Cork

The weather analyst has predicted heavy showers and long spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding. Credit: Damian Coleman

Roisin Burke

A status yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Munster by Met Éireann.

The weather analyst has predicted heavy showers and long spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding.

The warning is valid from Friday 12pm to Saturday 12pm.

A closer look at the weather predicts low temperatures on Friday from 8 to 11 degrees.

Saturday will be a cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers and some of the showers may be thundery.

Read More

Cork brewer: The drinks industry is ready for more women

Highest temperatures are said to be 12 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southeast wind.

Sunday looks set to be a mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze.

Monday will remain unsettled, with widespread and heavy showers across the northern half of the country, but drier and brighter weather in the south.

The unsettled weather looks set to continue according to Met Éireann.

More in this section

'We're warning anaesthetists to watch for a paediatric bed': Consultant plastic surgeon issues warning ahead of Bonna night 'We're warning anaesthetists to watch for a paediatric bed': Consultant plastic surgeon issues warning ahead of Bonna night
Baltimore RNLI respond to motor boat in difficulty near Fastnet Rock Lighthouse Baltimore RNLI respond to motor boat in difficulty near Fastnet Rock Lighthouse
The Chemical Brothers cancel upcoming Cork gig The Chemical Brothers cancel upcoming Cork gig
corkcork weather
<p>Cork City Council is asking residents, communities, businesses, and other key stakeholders to have their say on a proposed upgrading of the Marina which will further enhance the much-loved amenity for pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.</p>

People called on to have their say on proposed Marina upgrades

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more