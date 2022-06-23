Weather set to change as rain warning issued for Cork

A status yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Munster by Met Éireann.

The weather analyst has predicted heavy showers and long spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding.

The warning is valid from Friday 12pm to Saturday 12pm.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Munster and Connacht ⛈️



Valid: 12:00 Friday 24/06/2022 to 12:00 Saturday 25/06/2022



Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding☔️⛈️



ℹ️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/e1BlTkZEVG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 23, 2022

A closer look at the weather predicts low temperatures on Friday from 8 to 11 degrees.

Saturday will be a cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers and some of the showers may be thundery.

Highest temperatures are said to be 12 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southeast wind.

Sunday looks set to be a mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze.

Monday will remain unsettled, with widespread and heavy showers across the northern half of the country, but drier and brighter weather in the south.

The unsettled weather looks set to continue according to Met Éireann.