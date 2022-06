The Chemical Brothers have cancelled their upcoming Cork gig at Musgrave Park.

The electronic duo was due to take to the stage at the stadium tomorrow, June 23.

In a statement shared on social media, they said they are “sorry” to announce that they have had to reschedule their show due to Covid-19 within the band and crew.

The show is set to be rescheduled to 2023 and a further announcement on the rescheduled date will be made in due course.