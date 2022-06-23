Time to go ‘back to basics’ to tackle Covid-19, says Cork GP

Dr O’Connor said that the key to reducing transmission, and something that people are forgetting about, is to stay home and away from others at the first signs of symptoms.
However she said that masks can still provide “a little extra protection” for those who need it.
“Particularly if you're immunocompromised, you should try to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, because we know that there's a lot of undiagnosed Covid-19 in the community. I think many people will feel more comfortable wearing a mask if they're using public transport, or they're going into a busy supermarket, and they need that little extra protection – and that’s just what some people will need to do,” she said.