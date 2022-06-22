Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 15:29

Special late-night trains to take people home to Cork after Garth Brooks gigs

Shur, where would you get it?
Special late-night trains to take people home to Cork after Garth Brooks gigs

Garth Brook's upcoming tour has shows being held in Dublin's Croke Park on Sept 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

Roisin Burke

Dublin to Cork in the middle of the night for less than €22.

Irish Rail is pulling out all the stops for the Garth Brooks concerts with special late-night trains organised to get people home to Cork after the gigs.

Garth Brook's upcoming tour has shows being held in Dublin's Croke Park on Sept 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

Read More

More than 100 new homes opened in Cork city

Irish Rail’s Business Development Manager Stephen Hackett shared the train times on Twitter saying the company were “delighted to advise” that there were late-night specials from Dublin to Cork after all five concerts.

Trains will leave Heuston Station at 12.40am, getting into Cork’s Kent Station at 3.15am.

Now that's service!

More in this section

More than 100 new homes opened in Cork city More than 100 new homes opened in Cork city
Delays expected in Cork due to N22 roadworks  Delays expected in Cork due to N22 roadworks 
Supermarket chain donates to 24 Cork charities   Supermarket chain donates to 24 Cork charities  
corkirish rail
<p>Long queues for check-in at Dublin Airport in recent weeks. Cork Airpot is continuing to send staff from Cork to Dublin to provide assistance there.  Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie</p>

Cork Airport still sending staff to Dublin to assist with operations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more