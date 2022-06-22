Special late-night trains to take people home to Cork after Garth Brooks gigs

Dublin to Cork in the middle of the night for less than €22.
Irish Rail is pulling out all the stops for the Garth Brooks concerts with special late-night trains organised to get people home to Cork after the gigs.
Garth Brook's upcoming tour has shows being held in Dublin's Croke Park on Sept 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.
Irish Rail’s Business Development Manager Stephen Hackett shared the train times on Twitter saying the company were “delighted to advise” that there were late-night specials from Dublin to Cork after all five concerts.
Trains will leave Heuston Station at 12.40am, getting into Cork’s Kent Station at 3.15am.
Now that's service!
Delighted to advise, we @IrishRail have late night spls back to Cork after all @garthbrooks concerts in @CrokePark customers must put it the day after the concert to see the train at 00:40hrs 🚂— Stephen Hackett (@sjmhackett) June 22, 2022
