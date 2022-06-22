Supermarket chain donates to 24 Cork charities  

A total of 24 Cork-based charities and community groups have benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Cork store teams and from colleagues in Aldi’s Mitchelstown regional distribution centre and offices.

By the end of 2022, the programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016. Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with Aldi colleagues.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said:

“We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Cork.”

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come.”

Receiving the €500 grants are Marymount Hospital & Hospice, Cobh Community Hospital, St Johns Ambulance Glanmire, Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, CUH Children's Hospital Appeal, Irish Guide Dogs, Cuan Mhuire Farnanes, Cork City Missing Person Search and Recovery, Cork Simon Community, Jack and Jill Foundation, Jack and Friends, St. Vincent’s De Paul - Youghal, Ballygiblin National School, Fermoy Family Resource Centre, SVP Vincent Charity Shop - Charleville, Cope Foundation, Enable Ireland Lavanagh Centre, Presentation Secondary School Mitchelstown, West Cork Counselling and Support Services, Barnardos and Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Some beneficiaries received multiple nominations from Aldi’s Cork-based employees including Cork Penny Dinners, Pieta House and the Irish Cancer Society, each receiving €1,000 bursary grants.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Welcoming the donation, local charity representative Diane Magee of Marymount Hospital and Hospice said:

“We are delighted to once again benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme. This donation is a great support to the work we do at Marymount Hospital and Hospice and we are grateful to ALDI’s Ballincollig store team for choosing to support us.”

Operating 24 stores in County Cork, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated over 289,000 meals to local charities through Aldi’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €365,000. Aldi partners with 31 innovative Cork food and drink producers, spending over €62 million with them in 2021.