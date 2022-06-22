Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 09:00

Review calls for modernisation of all Cork city's fire services

The review was described as “a solid foundation for the future development of Fire and Building Control services in Cork”.
Review calls for modernisation of all Cork city's fire services

A strategic review, conducted by Crowe Ireland Consultants, has concluded that newer building types and construction methods, population growth, and an already increased city population require a modernisation of all services to ensure they continue to provide an efficient fire service.

Sarah O’Dwyer

THE modernisation is needed of all services as part of Cork City’s Fire and Building Control Department, which includes Cork City Fire Brigade.

A strategic review, conducted by Crowe Ireland Consultants, has concluded that newer building types and construction methods, population growth, and an already increased city population require a modernisation of all services to ensure they continue to provide an efficient fire service.

The report underlined a continued reduction in high-demand incidents such as house fires, but warned of risks to crew safety from bigger scale incidents such as fire in more modern, taller buildings.

It also warned that the impacts of climate change such as extremes of weather will place new demands on services.

However, the department’s work was described as “a solid foundation for the future development of fire and building control services in Cork”.

The review made 20 recommendations including the need for modernisation and futureproofing across fire services and building control; a full and comprehensive review of standards of fire cover in line with the national ‘Keeping Communities Safe’ document; and a strategic review of staffing arrangements.

The need for close analysis of the infrastructure used by the department, including operational locations was also highlighted.

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said: “Working with staff and communities to address the key issues and recommendations delivered in this review is vital to ensure that into the future, residents and businesses continue to have a resilient, effective, and efficient fire service as the city grows and changes”.

Community, culture, and placemaking director of services Adrienne Rogers said the review provides a baseline upon which to build the future development of the fire services.

