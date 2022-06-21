Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 22:15

Music scheme returns to West Cork towns this summer

The initiative aims to promote tourism in West Cork and is a collaborative project between the council, businesses, and the community.
Pictured at the launch of the Cork County Council Special Music Event Scheme were members of Comhaltas with Mayor of the County of Cork Gillian Coughlan and Councillor John O'Sullivan Chair of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District. Picture Denis Boyle

John Bohane

A community-driven music scheme will be provided in West Cork towns again this summer.

Cork County Council’s Special Music Event Scheme will resume with free musical entertainment in Bandon, Kinsale, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, and Dunmanway.

Now in its fifth year, the Special Music Event Scheme has seen many high-quality musicians take to the stage in previous years.

This year is no different, with talented local groups performing a mix of brass and reed as well as traditional music, song, and dance by local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann music groups.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan welcomed the announcement of this year’s programme: “The Special Music Event Scheme has brought a fantastic atmosphere to Cork County Council’s West Cork and Bandon Kinsale Municipal District in the past and I am sure it will continue this tradition with its return to our streets for 2022. The success of this initiative is all thanks to the interest shown by the local business associations and the community music groups.

“They have worked so hard together to promote their local towns as destinations in which to experience Cork’s unique hospitality and culture. I would encourage people to check out this year’s programme and to plan a visit to one of the participating towns to sample the marvellous musical talent of our local musicians,” Ms Coughlan said.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Cork County Council recognises the contribution that these music events can make to the lives of people in the county with cultural and social benefits, as well as boosting the local economy and enhancing the vibrancy of our towns. Spanning 18 dates, the programme will run until the end of August.”

  • For more details on the Special Music Event Scheme, visit www.corkcoco.ie

