Carrigaline community asked to name new road

The Carrigaline community is being tasked with naming the new Western Relief Road set to open officially later this year.

Councillors of the municipal district proposed the idea, and now children and adults are invited to submit their entries.

The name should recognise the links to Carrigaline’s past while also considering the town’s future.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “This competition is a fun and engaging way for Cork County Council to invite the people of Carrigaline to be part of this historic development for the town, to promote civic pride and cultural reflection alongside the introduction of a new critical piece of infrastructure.

“This awaited bypass will have a huge positive impact on Carrigaline and now the community will can create a lasting impact on the project by naming it.”

Chair of Carrigaline Municipal District, Cllr Marcia D’Alton added: “Coming up with the most suitable name for this new road presents an opportunity for the people of Carrigaline, both young and old, to work together to explore and discover the history of this town, which has changed so much in recent times.”

The road itself is currently under construction by BAM Contractors with Atkins, J.B. Barry & Partners and Mott MacDonald consultants.

It is 750m long and includes a new bridge crossing over the Owenabue River.

The scheme comprises the main section starting at the new junction at Ballea Road near the Carrigaline Court Hotel and ends at the new junction on Kilmoney Road.

The second section links the Carrigaline Soccer Club road from the roundabout at the Ballea Road to the rear of the Supervalu Car park.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said when complete, the road “will help to relieve traffic congestion and will facilitate the ongoing development of the county’s largest town”.

He added: “This project is one of a number of exciting schemes planned for Carrigaline, which combined will greatly enhance quality of life for its residents and will position the town as a great place to do business.”

Entries outlining the reasoning behind the name and the links to the locality will first be shortlisted to five, before an overall winner is chosen with the winner invited to the official opening of the Carrigaline Western Relief Road set to take place later this year.

Entries can be submitted through Cork County Council’s online portal at www.yourcouncil.ie.