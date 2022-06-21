Boil water notice lifted for Cork community following significant works 

A boil water notice which has been impacting a Cork community for months has been lifted.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council has notified consumers that following the completion of remedial works and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, a boil water notice put in place for customers on the Whiddy Island supply scheme has been lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Last September residents on the Whiddy Island supply scheme were warned not to consume their water, and after some works over a number of months, in February, residents were advised that they could use their water, but only when boiled before use.

“On 7th September 2021, we initially had to put a do not consumer notice in place due to low water levels at raw water extraction point and high levels of colour and turbidity in the treated water causing the drinking water quality entering the Whiddy Island public water supply to be affected. This then transitioned to a boil water notice,” explained Irish Water's Niall O’Riordan.

“A significant amount of improvement works were completed at the treatment plant, and we also engaged a specialist contractor to carry out additional works. We are now in a position to safely lift the boil water notice following consultation with the HSE. We would like to thank the community of Whiddy Island for their patience and cooperation as we worked to lift the notice. All consumers on the Whiddy Island Public Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth," he added.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that the company, together with the Cork County Council - Health Service Executive, Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community," the spokesperson added.