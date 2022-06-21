Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 15:27

Surge in thefts of imported cars in Cork city

Surge in thefts of imported cars in Cork city

Car thefts in Cork were described as featuring high on national figures, behind Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Louth.

Donal O’Keeffe

Car thefts are at a seven-year high, senior gardaí have said, with Japanese imports being a particular target for thieves.

May of this year saw the most thefts of cars nationally in a single month since October of 2015, the June quarterly meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) was told this week.

Car thefts in Cork were described as featuring high on national figures, behind Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Louth.

Thieves are targeting specific makes and models of vehicles imported from the Asian market, because those cars are not fitted with immobilisers, the JPC meeting was told.

Gardaí declined to identify the specific makes or models of Asian imports being targeted by thieves, but said the vehicles were from Japan, and advised owners to invest in old-style steering locks to deter thieves.

The JPC was told there were 156 car thefts in the city in the first five months of 2021, representing a 164% increase on the same period last year, which saw 57 car thefts.

The first two quarters of 2022 saw an increase of 328% in reports of interference with vehicles with the intent to steal the vehicle or an item within it, jumping from 18 last year to 77 cases in the same period this year.

With crime figures for the city up almost across the board, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is in charge of the Cork City division, stressed that figures for the first two quarters of 2021 reflected a time when, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was in varying stages of lockdown.

The crime figures for the first two quarters of 2022 were broadly in line with pre-pandemic figures, Chief Superintendent Myers told the JPC meeting, but he added that rises in specific categories of crimes were concerning.

GARDA INCREASE CALL

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central called for increases in garda numbers and initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality across Cork city.

Deputy Gould said a lot of the reported increases in crime could be attributed to the country being in lockdown last year, but he said the rise in car thefts was worrying and he called on garages selling Japanese imports to fit immobilisers pre-sale.

"For the last few years, I’ve been raising the increase in joyriding and car thefts,” Mr Gould said.

“I raised specific areas that I am concerned about as there are a number of communities under attack and living in fear due to anti-social behaviour and criminality across Cork city.”

Read More

Gardaí and Cork city councillors warn of scrambler bike danger

More in this section

Hospital stock 77 patients on trolleys at Cork city hospitals
'They've been saying it won’t be solved overnight for 20 years': Meeting on housing crisis in Cork tonight 'They've been saying it won’t be solved overnight for 20 years': Meeting on housing crisis in Cork tonight
Well-known Cork hotel celebrates 4-star rating and 25 years in business Well-known Cork hotel celebrates 4-star rating and 25 years in business
cork gardacork crime
<p>Marymount University Hospital and Hospice has purchased new state-of-the-art mattresses for its patients and is progressing plans for a remembrance garden following a donation of €487,000 from Friends of Leukaemia Patients Cork. Left to Right: John Reynolds (Director of Friends of Leukaemia Patients Cork), Dan Byrne (Marymount Director), Mary Sexton (Director of Friends of Leukaemia Patients Cork), Imelda Reynolds (Director of Friends of Leukaemia Patients Cork), Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, with Marymount staff, Dr Sarah McCloskey (CEO), Lloyd Weymouth (Facilities Manager), Shane O’Gorman (HR Manager). Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Marymount plans following donation of almost half a million euro from Cork charity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more