77 patients on trolleys at Cork city hospitals

Almost 15% of patients on trolleys in hospitals across Ireland today are in hospitals in Cork city.

Nationally, 521 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.

441 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

There are 54 patients without beds at Cork University Hospital - all of whom are in the Emergency Department.

There are a further 23 patients waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital - all in the ED.

Meanwhile, there are three patients on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital in overflow areas of wards.

The busiest hospital in the country is University Hospital Limerick where there are 88 patients without beds.