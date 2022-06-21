Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 11:15

'They've been saying it won’t be solved overnight for 20 years': Meeting on housing crisis in Cork tonight

The meeting is on at the Maldron Hotel on John Redmond Street at 7.30pm Tuesday night. All are welcome. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Roisin Burke

The Cork branch of the Workers' party group is holding a public meeting tonight on the housing crisis.

The meeting, organised by Councillor Ted Tynan, is taking place at the Maldron Hotel on John Redmond Street at 7.30pm.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Tynan said they are hoping for a good turnout.

“We will be encouraging people to speak of their own experiences of the housing crisis and we will be relaying stories passed on to us as local representatives.” The Councillor said it would not be a conventional meeting with someone speaking for an hour or an hour and a half, but an interactive and engaging discussion.

“We will also be spelling out the politics of the housing crisis. They have been saying it won’t be solved overnight for the past 20 years.” 

The meeting is on at the Maldron Hotel on John Redmond Street at 7.30pm Tuesday night. All are welcome.

