Pedestrian safety scheme for Cork community moves a step closer

A PEDESTRIAN safety scheme for the Kilcully area, which has been described as “much needed” by the residents association, is set to go to public consultation next month.

At the latest meeting of Cork City Council, councillors approved the Upper Glanmire Pedestrian Safety Scheme to proceed to construction - phase one of a two part project eventually taking in Kilcully.

A spokesperson for the council has now confirmed to The Echo that phase two is set to go to public consultation within a matter of weeks.

“Currently the environmental screening reports are being completed for Kilcully. Cork City Council expect to publish the Kilcully phase Part 8 consultation [in] mid-July,” the spokesperson said.

They said the council proposes to carry out “various measures to improve pedestrian infrastructure”.

The proposed measures include the construction of new 2m wide concrete footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings, a reduction in junction radii, the construction of a pedestrian bridge crossing, and the provision of public lighting, speed limit traffic signage, and utility services such as drains, and ducting.

Speaking to The Echo, chairperson of the Kilcully and Ballincrokig Residents Association, Joan Sutton said the works are “very much needed” given the volume of traffic Kilcully experiences.

“Kilcully has become the unofficial North Ring Road. They’re coming off the Mallow Road, they’re shooting down Kilcully, down into Ballyvolane and down into the tunnel then. They avoid Blackpool completely by coming down Kilcully,” Ms Sutton explained, adding that she is “delighted” preparations for the proposed works are underway.

Ms Sutton also welcomed that Kilcully is set to get a bus service under the National Transport Authority’s (NTA’s) BusConnects Cork plans, further details of which were announced yesterday.