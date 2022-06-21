CUH has major shortfall of neurological nurses

CORK University Hospital (CUH) has a shortfall of 16 specialist nurses in Neurology, the Neurological Alliance of Ireland (NAI) has said.

Based on local and international recommendations, CUH needs 20 nurse specialists in neurology. The hospital has just four; a shortfall of 16.

The NAI has said nurses specialising in neurology are key to tackling waiting lists for neurology services and improving patient care.

The NAI brings together 30 non-profit organisations to advocate for the rights of 800,000 people in Ireland living with a neurological condition.

In October 2021, the NAI launched their Patients Deserve Better campaign to highlight the need for more nurse specialists in neurology in Cork and nationwide.

Magdalen Rogers, NAI executive director, said: “We are pleased with the strong levels of support we have received from TDs and Senators from Cork for our campaign.

“Waiting lists for neurology services have increased by over 80% since 2015. According to Irish and international best practice guidelines, we have an overall shortfall of 100 nurse specialists across neurology services.

“Nurse specialists in neurology are key to tackling waiting lists and improving outcomes for patients. We are calling on TDs and senators from Cork to support our call to significantly increase the number of nurse specialists in neurology over the next five years, starting with Budget 2023.”

At a recent briefing in Leinster House on the issue, patient advocates and representatives from the medical profession shared their experiences about the impact the shortage of nurse specialists in neurology is having on waiting lists and service delivery.

Founded in 2003, the NAI advocates for the development of quality services for people with neurological conditions.

The NAI’s campaigns are rooted in the experience of its members and the people and families with whom they work. They provide a united and expert voice on neurological care through research, advocacy, policy development, and education.

