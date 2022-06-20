Cork hospital warns of delays for ED admissions while asking people to explore other options

Emergency services at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) are under pressure and the hospital has warned of delays for those attending the facility.

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Emergency Department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19 presentations.

This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

The hospital released a statement stating the ED remained open 24/7 but said delays were inevitable.

“The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.” The hospital also asked people not requiring urgent care to explore other options.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.” The hospital outlined the options available to unwell individuals.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

“The public is reminded that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

“In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.” The hospital emphasized that the clinical needs of all ED patients were being met.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.”