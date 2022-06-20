Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 08:18

'Cost of living protests will grow if action isn't taken,' Cork TD warns Government

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry's comments come in the wake of Saturday's protest which was attended by more than 1,000 people.
'Cost of living protests will grow if action isn't taken,' Cork TD warns Government

Mick Bary, TD speaking at the Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

A key organiser of Saturday's Cork cost of living demonstration this morning said that protests will grow if the Government continues to resist demands for action.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry's comments come in the wake of Saturday's protest which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins 
Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins 

Deputy Barry said that the Cork protest was larger than the first protest in the city against the household tax more than 10 years ago.

The household tax protests led to large protests against the water charges.

He said: "Micheál Martin seems to be closing the door this morning on the demands voiced by the people who took to the streets at the weekend in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Sligo. 

"If he tries to stick to that line, I think protests are only going to go one way - they're going to grow. 

"This crisis isn't going away and the demand for change isn't going to go away either. I can guarantee the Taoiseach that that is the case."

Read More

Caitriona Twomey to Government: 'Shame on you for what you are doing to your people'

More in this section

French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections
Pictures: 300 walk and run from Haulbowline to Holland Park in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork Pictures: 300 walk and run from Haulbowline to Holland Park in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork
Global drugs survey Cocaine addiction on the rise in Cork, says treatment centre 
cork politics
Cork fishermen formulating plan to prevent missile firing exercise off South-West of Ireland 

Cork fishermen formulating plan to prevent missile firing exercise off South-West of Ireland 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more