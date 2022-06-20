'Cost of living protests will grow if action isn't taken,' Cork TD warns Government

A key organiser of Saturday's Cork cost of living demonstration this morning said that protests will grow if the Government continues to resist demands for action.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry's comments come in the wake of Saturday's protest which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins

Deputy Barry said that the Cork protest was larger than the first protest in the city against the household tax more than 10 years ago.

The household tax protests led to large protests against the water charges.

He said: "Micheál Martin seems to be closing the door this morning on the demands voiced by the people who took to the streets at the weekend in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Sligo.

"If he tries to stick to that line, I think protests are only going to go one way - they're going to grow.

"This crisis isn't going away and the demand for change isn't going to go away either. I can guarantee the Taoiseach that that is the case."