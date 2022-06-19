French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections

French voters have today been going to the polls in the final round of key French parliamentary elections.

Elections have been held nationwide in France to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s parliament.

Polling stations also opened outside of France with Josselin Le Gall, Honorary Counsil of France in Cork taking to Twitter earlier today to highlight that a polling station had opened in Cork’s City Hall for the elections.

🇫🇷🗳The French polling station is opened at the @corkcitycouncil, for the 2nd round of the 2022 parliamentary elections.



🇫🇷🗳Le bureau de vote français est ouvert au @corkcitycouncil, pour le 2nd tour des élections législatives 2022.#JeVote #legislatives2022 #France #Irlande pic.twitter.com/M1Bc9nqrZ5 — Josselin LE GALL (@Consul_JLeGall) June 19, 2022

In last week’s first vote, the left, under Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a strong showing.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is projected to win the most seats, however observers predict that it could fall short of maintaining his majority – the golden number of 289 seats.

In that case, a new coalition composed of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens may be forged, which could make Mr Macron’s political manoeuvring more difficult since the lower house of parliament is key to voting in laws.