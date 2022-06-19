Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 18:20

French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections

The final round of the parliamentary elections is underway 
A French polling station opened at Cork's City Hall for the second round of the 2022 parliamentary elections. Image: Josselin Le Gall Twitter

Echo reporter

French voters have today been going to the polls in the final round of key French parliamentary elections.

Elections have been held nationwide in France to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s parliament.

Polling stations also opened outside of France with Josselin Le Gall, Honorary Counsil of France in Cork taking to Twitter earlier today to highlight that a polling station had opened in Cork’s City Hall for the elections.

In last week’s first vote, the left, under Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a strong showing. 

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is projected to win the most seats, however observers predict that it could fall short of maintaining his majority – the golden number of 289 seats.

In that case, a new coalition composed of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens may be forged, which could make Mr Macron’s political manoeuvring more difficult since the lower house of parliament is key to voting in laws.

