Over 1,000 people take to streets of Cork to take action on the cost of living crisis

More than 1,000 people marched on the streets of Cork city on Saturday afternoon calling for emergency action amid the current cost of living crisis.

Crowds gathered outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street in the city centre on Saturday ahead of a march through the streets calling for an increase in the minimum wage and a decrease in rent prices, food, fuel and energy.

Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins.

The protest was organised by the Cost of Living Coalition which also organised protests in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Sligo.

The group, which is made up of trade unionists, student and pensioner organisations and opposition political parties, has urged the Government to take further action on the cost of living crisis.

Chants including “raise the wages, not the rents” and “What do we want? Equal pay. When do we want it? Now” could be heard in the city centre streets as people came out to have their voices heard on the issue.

Young brothers Max and Oscar Grahame, each with a message for our politicians, at the protest march. Cost of Living protest march, part of a national series of protests, at St Patrick's Street, Cork City on Saturday 18th June 2022. Pic Larry Cummins.

The protest was attended by local trade union groups, including Fórsa, the INMO, CYM, Mandate, Communications Workers Union, Aontú, and the National Homeless and Housing Coalition, opposition party members, young people from the Cork Life Centre, former Debenhams employees, and members of the general public.

Also in attendance were representatives of the University College Cork (UCC) Students’ Union and the Munster Technological University (MTU) Students’ Union.

Speakers included Socialist Party TD Mick Barry, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, UCC Students’ Union rep Maeve Richardson, and Penny Dinners’ Caitriona Twomey.