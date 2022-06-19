Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb to take to Cork Opera House stage

Lisa Loeb has been announced as the support act for Belinda Carlisle at Cork Opera House on July 15.

Dallas native Lisa Loeb is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, touring musician and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling hit song ‘Stay (I Missed You)’ from the film Reality Bites.

A trailblazing independent artist, Lisa was the first pop musician to have a Number 1 single while not signed to a recording contract.

She followed the remarkable feat with several hit singles and six albums, two of which were certified gold, and recently released her 15th album, A Simple Trick To Happiness, to stellar reviews from critics and fans.

She followed the release of the album with the debut of her new musical, Together Apart, which she co-wrote and co-produced with over 100 of her fellow Brown University alums to raise money for The Actors Fund.

The singer will support Belinda Carlisle, who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business, amidst changing tastes the gifted and glamorous singer-songwriter has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, and emotively charged melodies.

With ‘The Decades Tour’, the internationally acclaimed recording artist will celebrate her rich musical catalogue.

The tour spans 20 dates across the UK and Ireland with the Cork Opera House show rescheduled from 2019 to Friday, July 15.

Tickets are priced at €35 and €45 plus the booking fee and are available to purchase by visiting www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Cork Opera House will see many musicians and performers return to its stage this season, including Van Morrison, Mack Fleetwood, Nathan Carter, and Alan Carr.