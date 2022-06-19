Water outage to affect 1,000 Cork properties on Monday

Irish Water and Cork City Council have warned customers in the Ballintemple area that an essential water outage is required on Monday, June 20.

The repair of a major leak and strengthening of the water supply network in the general area will take place between 12pm and 4pm.

The outage will affect approximately 1,000 properties in Cherrington, Aylesbury, Churchyard Lane, Beaumont Cottages, Temple Hill Lawn, Copperhill, Russet Court, Blackrock Road, Ardfoyle Place, Maryville and Lindville areas.

To fix the leak, located near the intersection of Churchyard Lane and Beaumont Cottages Road, traffic management will be in place with a stop-go system in operation.

Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water said: “During these essential works, homes and businesses in the area will be impacted from 12 midday on Monday, June 20 for about four hours. Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This is a programme underway to provide the community with a more reliable water supply, improve water quality, remove old damaged pipes from the water network and reduce leakage.

For further information, people can visit Irish Water’s supply and service section on www.water.ie or call the 24/7 customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering ‘CCI00049024’ in the search bar on www.water.ie.