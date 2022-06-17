Kabin Studio artists star in new short film

A NUMBER of artists from The Kabin Studio, Knocknaheeny are the stars of a new short documentary style film being shown at the Gate Cinema on June 22.

Throwing Shapes is a short documentary style film, which depicts the stories of seven young Cork artists as they find creative ways to express themselves through hip hop.

This screening event will also feature three music videos recently created by Misneach, an all-female hip hop group from The Kabin Studio, as part of their project with GMCBeats promoting female empowerment.

The Throwing Shapes artists have spent many years creating original material for the purpose of performance, and this project has evolved from an experiment in creative writing.

The film explores Cork through a lens coloured by the experience of living through the pandemic, and the creativity that sparks in challenging circumstances. It is a musical reflection on what it’s like to be young in Cork City today.

Misneach hip hop group from The Kabin Studio. Photographer -Rosie Barrett.

Throwing Shapes performers/writers are: Alex Brady, Ava Collins, Cian Hearn (Gatch), Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russell, Patrick (Ricky) Salmon Anson and Daniel Sheehan (Jester). Also featuring supporting artists from The Kabin & MGCC programme’s junior and senior groups.

On the Throwing Shapes experience, young artist Kayleigh Russell said: “For me, it was a stepping stone. I would have been shy, but this showed me that I was able to do lots of things I never thought I could do, to express myself, and I met loads of new friends”.

A new short film called Eye Of The Beholder by Alex Pacino Brady will also be screened.

This screening takes place at the Gate cinema, North Main Street on Wednesday June 22, at 6.30pm.

Free tickets are available at the Gate cinema or online via their website.