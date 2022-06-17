Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 19:42

Kabin Studio artists star in new short film

Throwing Shapes is a short documentary style film, which depicts the stories of seven young Cork artists as they find creative ways to express themselves through hip hop.
Kabin Studio artists star in new short film

Ophelia McCabe, Kabin Studio; Niall Cleary, Graffiti Theatre and Garry McCarthy, GMCBeats, with participants Cian Hearn Gatch, Daniel Sheehan, Ava Collins, Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russell, Ricky Salmon Ansom and Alex Brady aka Pacino Brady, at a special screening of Throwing Shapes, a short movie made by The Kabin Studio in partnership with Graffiti Theatre, Music Generation Cork City and Cork Midsummer Festival. Picture Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

A NUMBER of artists from The Kabin Studio, Knocknaheeny are the stars of a new short documentary style film being shown at the Gate Cinema on June 22.

Throwing Shapes is a short documentary style film, which depicts the stories of seven young Cork artists as they find creative ways to express themselves through hip hop.

This screening event will also feature three music videos recently created by Misneach, an all-female hip hop group from The Kabin Studio, as part of their project with GMCBeats promoting female empowerment.

The Throwing Shapes artists have spent many years creating original material for the purpose of performance, and this project has evolved from an experiment in creative writing.

The film explores Cork through a lens coloured by the experience of living through the pandemic, and the creativity that sparks in challenging circumstances. It is a musical reflection on what it’s like to be young in Cork City today.

Misneach hip hop group from The Kabin Studio. Photographer -Rosie Barrett.
Misneach hip hop group from The Kabin Studio. Photographer -Rosie Barrett.

Throwing Shapes performers/writers are: Alex Brady, Ava Collins, Cian Hearn (Gatch), Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russell, Patrick (Ricky) Salmon Anson and Daniel Sheehan (Jester). Also featuring supporting artists from The Kabin & MGCC programme’s junior and senior groups.

On the Throwing Shapes experience, young artist Kayleigh Russell said: “For me, it was a stepping stone. I would have been shy, but this showed me that I was able to do lots of things I never thought I could do, to express myself, and I met loads of new friends”.

A new short film called Eye Of The Beholder by Alex Pacino Brady will also be screened.

This screening takes place at the Gate cinema, North Main Street on Wednesday June 22, at 6.30pm.

Free tickets are available at the Gate cinema or online via their website.

Read More

Free festival featuring talks, panels and music to take place in Triskel 

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background ‘Belch cough’ in pandemic led to row between neighbours
Government’s living wage plan selling out the low paid, says TD ahead of Cork protest Government’s living wage plan selling out the low paid, says TD ahead of Cork protest
Law and justice concept Former Cork councillor arrested over alleged ship incident
cork artsnorthside
<p>Barack and Michelle Obama are amongst the Executive Producers for the series ‘Bodkin’, set in an idyllic Irish coastal town, which will be filmed in Union Hall and areas outside Glandore in West Cork, as well as locations in Dublin and Wicklow.</p>

Netflix Show produced by the Obamas to be filmed in West Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more