'Miraculous': Missing equipment recovered by Cork club after social media appeal

A soccer club in Mahon is rejoicing after retrieving club property worth thousands of euros.

Brand new green fencing was taken from Ringmahon Rangers AFC grounds earlier this week, after someone cut the lock on the club gate to gain entry.

Following a social media campaign, seeking information and CCTV from around the local area, the club ‘miraculously’ found their fencing on land not far from their grounds.

The fencing was purchased for the club’s new astroturf pitch, currently under construction.

Posting on Facebook the club explained the fencing was an important part of development the club is undertaking to benefit young people in the area.

“This is a massive project we are undertaking with huge costs so when stuff like this happens it just breaks your heart.

“This project is to benefit the children of the community so when stuff like this happens it sets everyone back.”

The club thanked everyone who assisted in the equipment back.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for all the messages of support and with the info they provided us with," they added.

"Also special mention to the Gardai in Mahon who assisted in the return of all materials back to the rightful owners.”