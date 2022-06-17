Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:43

'Miraculous': Missing equipment recovered by Cork club after social media appeal

The fencing was purchased for the club’s new astroturf pitch, currently under construction.
'Miraculous': Missing equipment recovered by Cork club after social media appeal

Following a social media campaign, seeking information and CCTV from around the local area, the club found their fencing ‘miraculously’ on land not far from the Club. Pile picture: Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

A soccer club in Mahon is rejoicing after retrieving club property worth thousands of euros.

Brand new green fencing was taken from Ringmahon Rangers AFC grounds earlier this week, after someone cut the lock on the club gate to gain entry.

Following a social media campaign, seeking information and CCTV from around the local area, the club ‘miraculously’ found their fencing on land not far from their grounds. 

The fencing was purchased for the club’s new astroturf pitch, currently under construction.

Posting on Facebook the club explained the fencing was an important part of development the club is undertaking to benefit young people in the area. 

“This is a massive project we are undertaking with huge costs so when stuff like this happens it just breaks your heart.

“This project is to benefit the children of the community so when stuff like this happens it sets everyone back.” 

The club thanked everyone who assisted in the equipment back.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for all the messages of support and with the info they provided us with," they added. 

"Also special mention to the Gardai in Mahon who assisted in the return of all materials back to the rightful owners.”

Read More

‘Future is in safe hands’: Caitriona Twomey praises Cork pupils for Ukraine fundraising 

More in this section

Messages from afar: Cork soldier among troops sending Father's Day wishes Messages from afar: Cork soldier among troops sending Father's Day wishes
Major operation off Cork coast stood down as a false alarm 'with good intent' Major operation off Cork coast stood down as a false alarm 'with good intent'
Young man jailed for taking motorbike from outside Glanmire house Young man jailed for taking motorbike from outside Glanmire house
corkcork city centrecork sport
In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger.

More than 70 patients without beds in Cork hospitals this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more