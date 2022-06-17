Over 70 patients awaiting beds in Cork today

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:14

425 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country with 360 patients waiting in the emergency department, while 65 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Over 50 people were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning.

Roisin Burke

The figures, provided by the INMO Trolley Watch, showed 52 people were recorded at the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital with 17 at the Mercy University Hospital and two in wards at Bantry General Hospital.

425 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country with 360 patients waiting in the emergency department, while 65 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures follow the busiest May on record for Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital.

In CUH, 896 patients were without a bed in May, as well as 372 in the Mercy — both record highs for May in the INMO’s Trolley Watch analysis.

Taoiseach 'pushing strongly' for new Cork hospital to take pressure off CUH and MUH 

