Taoiseach 'pushing strongly' for new Cork hospital to take pressure off CUH and MUH 

In February of this year, it was confirmed that a location has been chosen in Cork for the elective hospital, which will focus on outpatient procedures and surgeries.
Speaking in Cork yesterday, Mr Martin said that “there is progress being made” on the elective hospital, although he acknowledged that it has been talked about “for a long, long time”.
He said that plans for the hospital are going through the public spending code, and that a first-class elective facility is “very important in terms of taking pressure off acute tertiary hospitals” such as CUH and MUH.
His comments follow the news that patients were waiting an average time of 21.6 hours in MUH’s emergency department (ED) in May, and an average of 19.6 hours at CUH.
Figures from the HSE show that the average waiting time in an ED nationally in May was 11 hours.