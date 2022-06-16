Major operation off Cork coast stood down as a false alarm 'with good intent'

A major search operation for a possible missing swimmer off the Cork coast was stood down as a false alarm “with good intent” after three hours on Thursday evening.

The Rescue 117 helicopter joined an operation co-ordinated out of the Valentia Coast Guard station, with the Valentia Coast Guard and the Courtmacsherry lifeboat being joined in the search by a local vessel, with gardaí assisting on the shore.

The alarm was raised at about 4.35pm when a caller to Valentia Coast Guard said they had seen a female swimmer in the water at Garretstown and, after two hours, she had not returned to shore.

The caller said the swimmer had left a pair of flip-flops on the beach, and the tide had washed the flip-flops out to sea.

A spokesperson for the Valentia Coast Guard told The Echo it was a possibility that a competent swimmer might have swum from Garretstown to Garrylucas, and forgotten that they had left flip-flops on the beach.

“The Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit, the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford, and the Courtmacsherry lifeboat did an extensive, three-hour search of the area, with nothing to show,” the spokesperson said.

“A local vessel joined the search too, and An Garda Síochána were also involved, checking every car parked on the beach, and every vehicle was accounted for, so we stood the search down at 7.30pm as a false alarm with good intent,” the Coast Guard spokesperson added.