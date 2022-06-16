Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:57

Casting call in West Cork for Netflix show

Celtic Casting is currently recruiting background actors with some minors needed for certain roles also.
Casting call in West Cork for Netflix show

Celtic Casting is currently recruiting background actors with some minors needed for certain roles also. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

A Netflix thriller is being shot in Ireland, with parts of it taking place in West Cork.

Celtic Casting is currently recruiting background actors with some minors needed for certain roles also.

It is understood the seven-part series will include filming in Union Hall and Glandore in West Cork, with other scenes shot in Dublin and Wicklow.

The Southern Star reports a casting session took place last Tuesday in Union Hall and there is preparation work ongoing, including painting buildings and installing a sculpture for the thriller.

To apply to be a background actor apply online at celticcasting.ie.

Read More

Baltimore RNLI provides assistance to a yacht in difficulty during a race off the coast of West Cork

More in this section

Baltimore RNLI provides assistance to a yacht in difficulty during a race off the coast of West Cork Baltimore RNLI provides assistance to a yacht in difficulty during a race off the coast of West Cork
Court reserves decision on bail appeal for man in Cork charged in connection with cybercrime investigation by FBI  Court reserves decision on bail appeal for man in Cork charged in connection with cybercrime investigation by FBI 
Pictures: Taoiseach opens €30 million extension at Cork health campus Pictures: Taoiseach opens €30 million extension at Cork health campus
corkwest cork
<p>Tadgh Tuschewski of no fixed address was jailed for ten months for the offence of assault causing harm to Sergeant Alan Cronin in Cork city on March 17. Picture: iStock</p>

Man jailed for giving garda a split lip and spitting in his face on St Patrick's Day in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more