Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

One-fifth of Covid-19 outbreaks reported last week were in Cork and Kerry 

A new report shows there was also a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Cork last week. 
The highest number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in week 23 was in the age group of 35-44 years with 20.4% of notified cases in week 23.

Almost one-fifth of Covid-19 outbreaks reported nationally last week were in Cork and Kerry.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s (HPSC) latest weekly report of Covid-19 outbreaks and clusters, 53 Covid-19 outbreaks notified were notified nationally in the week ending June 11, an increase of 18 outbreaks on the previous week.

Sixteen of these outbreaks were associated with residential institutions, 15 related to acute hospitals, 12 to nursing homes, seven to ‘other healthcare services’ and three were associated with community hospital/long-stay units.

Ten Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Three of these outbreaks were associated with residential institutions, three with ‘other healthcare services’, two were associated with hospitals and there was one new outbreak notified in a nursing home setting and one other in a community hospital/long stay unit setting.

A separate HPSC report looking at Covid-19 cases shows that 6,839 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, confirmed by PCR test, were reported nationally last week which represents an increase of 46.4% compared to week 22.

In the same week, a total of 8,804 positive antigen test results were registered on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal, up 55.2% compared to week 22.

A total of 656 Covid cases, confirmed by PCR, were reported in Cork last week, up from 467 the previous week.

Cork professor says monkeypox should be a wake-up call

