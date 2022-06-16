O’Mahony clan gathering to take place virtually featuring talk by Cork historian

The 67th annual O’Mahony clan gathering is set to take place on Sunday with all those related to the O’Mahony clan by blood, kinship or affection invited to join the event.

In a statement, organisers of the event, the O’Mahony Society said that in April the “profoundly difficult but necessary decision” was made to cancel the scheduled in-person gathering, with the 67th event now set to take place virtually.

The online proceedings, commencing at 5pm on Sunday, will include an address by well-known mid-Cork historian, Mary O’Mahony.

In this centenary year of the Irish Free State, Ms O'Mahony will share her expertise regarding events in Ireland c1910-1922 and how these factors impacted the developing Republic of Ireland.

Ms O’Mahony is the chairperson of Kilmurry Historical & Archaeological Association Ltd, T/A Independence Museum Kilmurry.

Having completed a Masters in the Irish Revolution at UCC, she has written books relating to two mid-Cork ambushes which took place during the War of Independence, the first on Lissarda Ambush and the second on the Dripsey Ambush.

The annual O’Mahony clan gathering dates back to 1955 when it was founded by the late Eoin ‘Pope’ O’Mahony, K.M., barrister-at-law and genealogist.

Since then, gatherings have been held at one of the clan castles or traditional sites associated with O’Mahony history.

Organisers say they hope an in-person gathering can occur again next year.

The link to Sunday’s event can be found on the society’s web page.