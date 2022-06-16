Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 08:15

Temporary water outage to impact homes and businesses in parts of West Cork today

In the region of 1,000 properties will be affected by the outage 
Approximately 1,000 properties in Dunmanway town, Darkwood, Kilbarry, Maugh, Ballyhalwick and surrounding areas may be affected by reduced pressure and water outages over from 4pm to 8pm.

Echo reporter

Irish Water and Cork County Council are advising customers in the Dunmanway area that an essential water outage is required today.

It may take an additional two or three hours for supply to be fully restored to all customers.

Irish Water said that the works are required to support the delivery of water network improvement works which are ongoing in Dunmanway as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water, said: “These works are required as we continue on improving the water network in Cork County. There will be traffic management in place, but we hope this will cause minimal impact to road users and residents.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.” 

 For further information see www.water.ie The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call 1800 278 278 and contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare.

irish water
