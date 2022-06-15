Young man head-butted Cork store manager when he was challenged for stealing

A young man assaulted a store manager by head-butting and punching him on two different occasions on the same day when he was challenged for stealing a bottle of Yazoo and a bottle of water.

Inspector James Hallahan outlined the background to the incident which consisted of two assaults on the same person on the same date at the same place.

The incident arose out of a shoplifting offence committed by 21-year-old Aaron Sheehan of no fixed address.

“On March 26 2020 the defendant took two items from Centra on Grand Parade. He took a bottle of water and a bottle of Yazoo, with a total value of €2.70.

“He was challenged by the manager of the shop outside and he head-butted the manager and punched him.

“He then left the premises. Shortly afterwards he returned and chased the manager through the shop. He again head-butted him and punched him,” Inspector Hallahan said.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that the manager of the store suffered only minor injuries in the two assaults.

Aaron Sheehan made a statement to gardaí admitting the assaults and the theft.

He followed this up at Cork District Court where his solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher indicated that the young man was pleading guilty to the two assaults and the theft.

The accused had 36 previous convictions, including several for theft and one for the unlawful taking of a car.

Judge O’Leary said a victim impact statement would be required in respect of the assaulted person.

The judge said she would also hear the evidence in mitigation before sentencing in a week’s time.