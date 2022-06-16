Cork-based woman makes call for loss of smell to be an official disability

A FORMER teacher whose brain tumour robbed her of the ability to smell is calling on health authorities to recognise anosmia as a disability.

Chantal Villa, who lives on the Model Farm Road, is a member of Brain Tumour Ireland, a support group for people who have had brain tumours. An incident in 2017 initially alerted Chantal to the fact that her olfactory nerve, which controls our sense of smell, had been damaged.

The former schoolteacher had burned an apple tart that filled the kitchen with smoke. However, it was only when the house began to heat up that Chantal realised what had occurred.

Medical tests confirmed that a tumour had destroyed her ability to smell and was heading towards the optic nerve. If discovered later, the tumour would have left her blind.

Chantal underwent successful surgery and said she was lucky to avoid radiotherapy. Her sense of smell can never be recovered. The condition is anosmia, which describes the partial or full loss of smell.

Chantal’s sense of taste was also severely affected. The French native recalled how she consumed chocolate with garlic as a test.

“I tried chocolate and garlic together, but could only taste the chocolate,” she said.

“I was eating something the other day that might as well have been cardboard. Some things I just can’t taste.” She also avails of support online from Fifth Sense, a charity for people who have smell and taste disorders. The organisation is able to connect members from across the world through its Zoom meetings.

“The social aspect is a problem, because of the very fact that Ireland does not recognise this as a disability,” Chantal said.

Chantal Villa at home in Cork.

“It can be dangerous if a person with anosmia can’t smell gas or smoke, which puts them seriously at risk. It can also lead to food poisoning, as anosmia sufferers can’t tell if food is gone off the way people normally can. The worst thing for me is I can’t smell the sea or the garden flowers.

“I have to be very aware of personal hygiene. I spoke to one woman who said that she has to ask her husband to check she is perspiring in extreme weather. Those with congenital anosmia don’t know what they are missing. However, those of us who have lost our sense of smell have to adapt to a new way of life,” Chantal said.

LOSS OF SMELL EFFECTS

She listed the other effects that can accompany a loss of smell.

“When you enter someone’s kitchen and smell the food being cooked, it brings on a sense of hunger,” Chantal said. “When the smells aren’t there anymore, you don’t tend to feel that hunger as much. This can end up with you losing a dramatic amount of weight.”

Chantal said that people should be sensitive to sufferers who have the condition

“Some will say this is a great thing to have, because you are not affected by the bad smells,” Chantal said.

“One person spoke about how they were always being given the dirty jobs to do at work, because it was assumed he would not find it unpleasant. Sometimes, people will joke about this, but anyone suffering from anosmia does not need these kind of reminders.”

Chantal praised Brain Tumour Ireland for helping her rebuild her life. She also acknowledged the people who offer their time to the group, including Pat Grant, who recently organised a dancing session.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Chantal said. “I escaped radiotherapy, even though it was a grade-two tumour. They were able to get all of the tumour. Some in the group have had to undergo lengthy periods of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“You are seeing people joining the group, from hospital, whose smiles have been ravaged by tiredness and worry.”

Brain Tumour Ireland, or The Ronnie Fehily Foundation, was founded in 2012 by a small group of people caring for a family member who was lost to a brain tumour. Their aim is to continue to help with the battle against the disease, in her honour.