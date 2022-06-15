Parking charges to be reinstated in Cork towns within weeks 

Parking fees are to be reinstated in three Cork towns within weeks.

Cork County Council has announced that pay parking will be reinstated across three designated county towns; Bandon, Kinsale and Mallow from Friday, July 1.

Charges will resume for both on-street parking and in Cork County Council managed car parks from this date.

Parking fees

In Bandon town, pay parking will resume with the same charges and format which were in place prior to their suspension in March 2020.

From the start of July, the first 30 minutes of parking, or part thereof, will be free of charge per day with no requirement to display a parking disc/ticket in the town.

A charge of 80 cents for 90 minutes will apply thereafter, with the maximum stay period of three hours where indicated on signage locally. The hours of operation remain Monday to Saturday 09:00 to 18:00, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

The same approach will apply in Kinsale town with the return of previous pay parking arrangements. From July 1, the charge of €1.50 per hour will resume, with the maximum stay period of two hours where indicated on signage locally.

The hours of operation remain Monday to Saturday 10:30 to 18:00, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Pay parking in Mallow town will for the first hour, or part thereof, at both on street and in Cork County Council car parks, be free of charge without a requirement to display a pay parking disc/ticket per day.

A charge of €0.80 per hour on street and €0.70 per hour in car parks will apply thereafter to the maximum stay duration as indicated by local signage.

In addition, both Beechers Street and Navigation Road will move to free parking with maximum stay limits as indicated on local signage.

The amendments for pay parking in Mallow town are for a trial period of six months and will be reviewed before the end of the year. The hours of operation remain, Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 17:00, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Update expected shortly for Youghal

Cork County Council said that an update regarding pay parking in Youghal town will issue shortly.

The maximum stay time limits across all county towns has not changed and continues to be enforced. Car parking users are asked to check locally for street and car park time limits.