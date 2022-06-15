Cork school enrols therapy dog ahead of new school year 

The introduction of a therapy dog at a local school has already had a positive impact on students and staff alike, according to the school principal.

Nagle Community College recently revealed that it has enrolled Floyd, a therapy dog, for the 2022/23 academic year.

Nagle Community College's new therapy dog pictured with principal Jim O'Sullivan and teacher Ms Deirdre McCarthy who is Floyd’s carer.

Floyd has already made a visit to the school grounds and principal Jim O’Sullivan told The Echo that they are excited to see his impact in September.

“We are very excited about the canine companion therapy dog starting with us in September,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“The dog will be a great addition to our school community and wellbeing initiatives and will be welcomed by all.

“Floyd's presence has already put a smile on the faces of pupils and staff alike who are all really looking forward to becoming acquainted with him in September,” he added.

“Many thanks to staff member Deirdre McCarthy and My Canine Companion for their enormous support with Floyd.”

Floyd made his first visit to Nagle Community College in recent weeks where he was greeted by staff and students.

The therapy dog was trained by My Canine Companion which specialises in training dogs for supporting people with autism or for therapeutic reasons.

In a statement on social media following Floyd’s first visit to the school, Nagle Community College said:

“Our therapy dog, Floyd, made his first visit to the school today and was enthusiastically greeted by staff and students.

“Floyd got to work immediately with some exam students.

“We are so grateful to My Canine Companion - Autism and Therapy Services for their support and to Ms Deirdre McCarthy who is Floyd's carer.”