Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 13:15

Cork emergency departments had longest average wait times last month 

Patients were waiting an average of more than 11 hours to access emergency departments around the country. 
Cork emergency departments had longest average wait times last month 

HSE statistics released to Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane show Mercy University Hospital in Cork had the highest average wait time in the country, at 21.6 hours.

Patients were waiting an average of more than 11 hours to access emergency departments last month, new figures show.

HSE statistics released to Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane show Mercy University Hospital in Cork had the highest average wait time in the country, at 21.6 hours.

Cork University Hospital was the second highest, with average wait times of 19.6 hours.

Patients had to wait an average of 18.4 hours for access to the emergency department in Tallaght University Hospital, and 16.8 hours in St Vincent's University Hospital.

Waiting times were longer for people aged over 75 than under 75.

Mr Cullinane said hospitals across the country were under “severe pressure” due to overcrowding.

“Major hospitals across the State remain under severe pressure from emergency department overcrowding. They do not have the capacity to handle the patients that are coming their way,” he said.

Read More

More than 84,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork

More in this section

‘Be proud, be sound’: Cork County Council launches summer anti-litter campaign ‘Be proud, be sound’: Cork County Council launches summer anti-litter campaign
Solar water heater on the roof Planning permission exemptions for rooftop solar panels on certain buildings in Cork proposed
Contractor engaged for the removal of trawler wreck in West Cork  Contractor engaged for the removal of trawler wreck in West Cork 
cork health
Man settles case over delay in diagnosing brain tumour at Cork University Hospital 

Man settles case over delay in diagnosing brain tumour at Cork University Hospital 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more