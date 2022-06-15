Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 11:21

Planning permission exemptions for rooftop solar panels on certain buildings in Cork proposed

Exemptions are also proposed for certain free-standing solar panel installations. 
The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, has published proposed revisions to the existing planning exemptions for the installation of solar panels on the roofs of houses and certain non-domestic buildings in Cork and elsewhere in the country.

Echo reporter

Houses regardless of location will soon be able to install solar panels on their roofs without any requirement for planning permission.

Exemptions have been proposed for solar rooftops of homes and buildings like community and educational buildings, places of worship, health buildings, libraries and farms. 

Exemptions for certain wall-mounted and free-standing solar panel installations are proposed to be increased to 60 square metres.

The Minister said the proposed changes are aimed at increasing Ireland’s generation of solar energy and national action on climate change.

A public consultation as part of the Strategic Environmental Assessment process is now open and will run until 13 July.

Commenting on the draft regulations, Minister Burke T.D said: “These draft regulations will help facilitate the rollout of rooftop solar energy across Cork. They will enable individuals, communities, businesses and farms to play their part in creating a future fuelled by renewable energy and acting against climate change. They will help people and businesses in Cork to reduce their energy bills and increase Ireland’s energy security, a major challenge given developments in Europe and the need to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”

