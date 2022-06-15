National conference on Civil War to begin at UCC today

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be on hand to celebrate one of the key events in the State’s Decade of Centenaries Programme for 2022.

The Irish Civil War National Conference will be hosted by University College Cork (UCC) and made possible through funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address audiences at the opening day of the events programme which runs from today until this Saturday.

More than 130 expert speakers are set to examine various aspects of the Irish Civil War (1922-1923) over the next few days from an international, political, social, cultural, gender, military, and economic perspective. Admission is free and the conference-taking place at UCC- will be open to the public.

Conference proceedings will be streamed live on www.ucc.ie/civilwar with the opening and closing days set to be live-streamed by RTÉ.

Events will air a range of views and perspectives, grounded in scholarship, academic rigour, archival discovery and the factual significance behind historical events.

The closing day will comprise plenary panel discussions, exploring themes of politics, labour, trauma, diplomacy, partition, disorder, gender, faith, and memory.

A lunchtime concert in UCC’s historic quad by the Band of the 1 Southern Brigade of the Irish Defence Forces; an exhibition of the famous armoured car, ‘Sliabh na mBan’; a ‘Civil War Cork: City Centre Walking Tour’; and a History Ireland Hedge School are among events being organised by UCC to complement the academic conference programme.

Speaking ahead of the conference, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said:

“As we look back one hundred years to our civil war, we are conscious that this will be a painful centenary for many. This conference, hosted by University College Cork, offers a fitting and timely forum to illuminate, scrutinise, and debate all aspects of the historical events that took place, grounded in factual analysis and the evidence of primary sources.

“The impact and legacy of these events have resonated deeply within families and communities over the past one hundred years. Some aspects of this traumatic time are only being properly examined and discussed now.”

For more details and to register or watch the live proceedings, visit www.ucc.ie/en/theirishrevolution/