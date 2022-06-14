Drunk man shouted abuse at his own family

A 32-YEAR-OLD man got drunk and shouted abuse from the street at members of his own family in their home.

Antonio Arundel, formerly of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, caused such a disturbance when he turned up at Shannon Lawn on May 5 that gardaí had to be called.

Inspector Jason Lynch said gardaí were notified of the intoxicated man causing the disturbance.

“He was shouting, ‘F***ing scumbags.’ He directed that at his own family home,” Insp Lynch said at Cork District Court.

Arundel, who now lives in Midleton, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, namely being threatening and abusive, and being drunk and a danger.

Insp Lynch said Arundel had 40 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the defendant’s mother died in February and he reacted by drinking heavily for a few weeks. The incident at the centre of the case arose during this time.

The solicitor said Arundel’s abuse was directed at his family, not at gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused if he would be willing to do community service to avoid a jail term.

Arundel replied: “I will, yeah.”

Judge Kelleher said he could do 150 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

Insp Lynch said Arundel’s most recent court appearance was last month when he was convicted of other public order offences.