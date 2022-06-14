Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 17:35

Security cordon in place in Douglas following discovery of object along River Lee

Gardaí and Army EOD are at currently at the scene.

Breda Graham

A security cordon has been put in place following the discovery of an object along the River Lee in Douglas this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that the discovery was made shortly after 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces told The Echo that the Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate a suspicious item found in Douglas.

On arrival, a cordon was established with members of an Garda Síochána and maintained for the duration of the operation.

"A device was identified and an investigation has been carried out. Due to the area in question being subject to tidal conditions the army bomb disposal team will complete disposing of the item later this evening.

"Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána," the spokesperson said.

