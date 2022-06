A Cork Councillor has asked coastal visitors to have some respect after a lifebuoy was vandalised at a beach in Cork.

Crosshaven Councillor Audrey Buckley said a lifebuoy for the back beach at Fountainstown was found on Monday morning tangled up and carelessly discarded.

A lifebuoy at Fountainstown knotted up and discarded on the beach.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor took to social media to denounce the behaviour.

“Damaging and throwing Lifebuoys around could cost someone their life. Please have respect for these life-saving devices.”