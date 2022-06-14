Soul Fest to return to Cork this summer

Soul Fest (formerly Soul in the City), Ireland’s only Soul music festival, is returning to Cork city this August.

The festival will take place from August 26 to 28 and will be headlined by Karen Underwood and Laoise Leahy who will perform at Cork's City Hall.

Programme Director, Sinéad Dunphy of Eventi Management said that while Soul Fest is the new name of the event, the festival still has its original heart and soul at its core.

“The festival was one of the first to return to live gigs last year despite restrictions lifted and we’re going bigger and better this year with more concerts, bigger venues, and more surprises,” she added.

In advance of the festival, those involved recently completed a social outreach programme with DEIS schools around the city that featured a musical experience with Karen Underwood funded by the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund in partnership with Business to Arts.

The programme brought soul music and stories into the lives of children in DEIS schools from the Community Response Areas with a unique music and educational experience.

Ms. Underwood said that with the negative influences of social media, peer pressure and in the scope of a global pandemic, “Soul Fest is bringing encouragement through music to schools one student at a time.” A number of events will take place in the city during Soul Fest.

Music trails featuring Cork’s best loved pubs and clubs will run throughout the festival and a real live Soul Train will dance its way through the streets of Cork on Friday, August 26 to kick off the festivities.

Following on from its inaugural event in 2021, Sunday will see the return of the much-anticipated Block Party with some soulful sounds to close out the weekend.

More than 90 per cent of the festival will be free. Tickets for the headline concerts, Karen Underwood and Laoise Leahy, are on sale now from www.soulfestcork.com