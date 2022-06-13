Man allegedly bit member of security at Cork city centre bar

A MAN allegedly bit a member of security staff at Deep South in Cork city when he was being escorted from the premises.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the case against Ryan Lawlor, of Grange Court, Grange Manor, Ovens, County Cork, could only be dealt with summarily on a plea of guilty at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked for an outline of the allegations in the case for him to determine if he would agree to deal with the case at district court level.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the alleged incident occurred at Deep South on Grand Parade, Cork, on March 17.

“Mr Lawlor was being escorted from the premises. While being escorted, he said, ‘He is not going to put his bitch hands on us’. And he threw the contents of a drink in his hand into his (the security man’s) face,” Sgt Davis said.

It is further alleged that in the course of this alleged incident he bit the injured party on the left forearm and that the injured party needed a tetanus injection as a result.

Judge Kelleher decided that it was a suitable case to be heard at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused was working part-time and he applied for legal aid. This application was granted. Judge Kelleher asked why the accused was late for court. He replied that the young man did not know where the courthouse was and that he used Google maps and found himself across the road outside Cork City Hall. A copy of the prosecution statements in the case are to be sent to the defence for a decision on July 25 on whether or not a guilty plea will be entered.

If it is, the accused will be sentenced at Cork District Court. If not, the matter will be sent forward by way of a book of evidence for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.