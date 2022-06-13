Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 14:35

Cork fire service crews deal with outdoor fire in Little Island

Crews from both the city and county fire service have dealt with an outdoor fire in the Little Island area today.
Anglesea Street crews, along with Cork County Fire Service crews have dealt with an outdoor fire in the Little Island area. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Service

Amy Nolan

One unit from Anglesea Street and another unit from Cork County Fire Service attended the scene where rubbish was on fire.

Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo this afternoon that the fire, which was described as “minor”, has since been extinguished.

Cork City Fire Brigade dealing with potentially hazardous spillage

cork city fire
