Cork fire service crews deal with outdoor fire in Little Island

Crews from both the city and county fire service have dealt with an outdoor fire in the Little Island area today.

One unit from Anglesea Street and another unit from Cork County Fire Service attended the scene where rubbish was on fire.

Anglesea Street crews, along with @corkcountyfire crews, have dealt with an outdoor fire in the Little Island area 🚒 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sa1LwlDtH9 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 13, 2022

Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo this afternoon that the fire, which was described as “minor”, has since been extinguished.